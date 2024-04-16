Nagaland's Rising Peoples Party (RPP) has compared the J.P. Nadda rally at Agri expo, which allegedly witnessed a small crowd, to the Congress rally in Dimapur, where thousands attended.

This, according to the RPP, confirms that the voters' sentiments are with the Congress.

However, the party has expressed fear that without a free and fair election, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) may claim a victory that is not theirs, leading to a significant loss for the state.

The RPP has urged leaders to prevent this potential undermining of democracy.



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The party has stressed that the village GBs, as protectors of Naga laws and traditions, should resist the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), as proposed by the RSS/BJP, but only if the election is free and fair.

The RPP also requested the church leaders to ensure that their call for clean elections is heeded.

The RPP has expressed concern that the state machinery may manipulate the election, and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has provided the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland with a list of constituencies where potential booth capturing may occur.

In conclusion, the RPP trusts that the Naga people, regardless of political affiliations, will rise to the occasion and preserve democracy in the country.