Nazira constituency emerges as litmus test for Congress in Upper Assam ahead of April 9 polls

Nazira assembly constituency has drawn sharp political focus as Assam prepares for polling on April 9, with the seat seen as a crucial test for the Congress in Upper Assam.

Located near Garhgaon, the ancient Ahom capital, Nazira carries historical and cultural significance and remains a stronghold shaped by Ahom community sentiment. The constituency is now witnessing a closely watched contest between Congress leader Debabrata Saikia and BJP candidate Mayur Borgohain.

Saikia, the Leader of the Opposition and son of former chief minister Hiteswar Saikia, is seeking a fourth consecutive term. He has held the seat since 2011, making Nazira one of the few remaining Congress bastions in the region. A defeat here would be a significant setback for the party’s leadership and could indicate a weakening of its traditional base.

The BJP, however, has steadily expanded its presence in the constituency over recent elections. In 2021, Saikia secured 52,387 votes (47.56 per cent), narrowly defeating Borgohain, who polled 51,704 votes (46.94 per cent), a margin of just 683 votes. The close result followed an increase in BJP’s vote share from 2016, when its candidate received 38,014 votes against Saikia’s 52,869.

Borgohain, re-nominated by the BJP for the 2026 election, is contesting with renewed momentum. Party leaders have expressed confidence of a decisive victory, projecting a margin significantly higher than in previous elections.

The contest reflects a broader political battle across the state. The BJP-led alliance, comprising the Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front, is campaigning on its development agenda, aiming to consolidate support in Upper Assam. The Congress, meanwhile, is leading a six-party alliance that includes the Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference, seeking to avoid vote division among opposition parties.

Nazira falls under the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, adding further political weight to the contest.

With voting scheduled for April 9 and counting set for May 4, the outcome in Nazira is expected to serve as an indicator of shifting political trends in Upper Assam, particularly among the Ahom electorate, which remains central to the constituency’s electoral dynamics.