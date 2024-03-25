The National Commission for Women (NCW) has penned a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding a social media post allegedly by Congress spokesperson, Supriya Shrinate, about Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut amid the run-up to LS polls.

Taking to the X handle, NCW wrote, "National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about Kangana on social media. Such behaviour is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women."

Further, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of NCW has sent a letter to the Election Commissioner of India demanding immediate and strict action against them.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, Kangana Ranaut on Monday responded to an objectionable post allegedly made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, saying “every woman deserves her dignity”. The BJP released its fifth list of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls fielding actress Kangana Ranaut from her birthplace, Mandi, marking her electoral debut.



Also Read: Every woman deserves dignity: Kangana Ranaut's response to Supriya Shrinate's controversial post

“Dear Supriya ji, In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii. We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers’ challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity…” Kangana wrote in an X post.

What did Congress leader Supriya Shrinate post about Kangana Ranaut?

Following the announcement of Kangana’s Lok Sabha candidature, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate’s Instagram handle shared a picture of the actress with the caption “Kya bhaav chal raha hai Mandi me koi btayega? (Will someone tell what are the rates in Mandi?)”

The post, however, was later deleted and Supriya Shrinate issued a clarification saying that the post was made by someone who had access to her account. “Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman,” she said.

“Someone who had access to my meta accounts ( FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However, a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter ( @Supriyaparody ) which started the whole mischief, and is being reported,” the Congress leader said in an X post.