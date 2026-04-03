NDA alone can stop infiltration and demographic shift in Assam: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on April 3, said only the BJP-led NDA has the capacity to free Assam of infiltrators and prevent any demographic change, sharpening the ruling alliance’s campaign pitch ahead of the state elections.

Addressing a rally in Barpeta in support of AGP candidate Dipak Kumar Das, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that decades of Congress rule had weakened the state’s internal security and social fabric.

He claimed the party, which governed Assam for long periods, had “only encouraged infiltration, violence and riots” and placed “local culture and heritage under threat”.

Adityanath also criticised the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), accusing it of backing infiltrators and seeking power through their support. He further alleged that the Congress and AIUDF were working in tandem in ways that could “compromise the culture and heritage of the state”.

Positioning the NDA as a guarantor of stability, he said the alliance would ensure law and order while taking strict action against illegal entrants. “Each infiltrator will be identified and chased out,” he said, adding that the NDA would not allow “love and land jihads” or “any change in the demography”.

Highlighting governance under BJP-led administrations, Adityanath said the alliance was committed to “virasat-vikas” — combining heritage with development. He pointed to what he described as a “massive transformation” in Assam over the past decade and appealed for continued public support in the upcoming polls.

Taking aim at the Congress over the cancellation of its Barpeta candidate’s nomination, he remarked that the party had “fled the battlefield even before the election”.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled for April 9, with counting set for May 4.