NDA set for ‘around 100 seats’ in Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal casts vote in Dibrugarh

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday, April 9 expressed confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a strong mandate in the ongoing Assam Assembly elections, projecting a tally of around 100 seats.

Speaking during the polling phase, Sonowal said the alliance’s optimism is rooted in the public response to its campaign across the state. “From the beginning, I have said that together with our allies, we expect to win around 100 seats. This confidence comes from the enthusiastic response of the public to our campaign,” he stated.

He attributed the NDA’s confidence to what he described as the government’s performance over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sonowal said voters have acknowledged the administration’s focus on social welfare and development. “People feel that we have delivered social justice, improved lives, and laid a foundation for development. There is strong trust in Modi ji,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda visited the revered Kamakhya Temple, where he offered prayers before casting his vote. Panda urged citizens to participate actively in the electoral process, describing voting as a key democratic responsibility.

Referring to the light drizzle witnessed during polling hours, Panda termed it auspicious and called on voters to turn out in large numbers. “This is a festival of democracy, so please exercise your right and cast your vote,” he said.

Polling is underway in multiple constituencies across Assam amid security arrangements and voter turnout being closely monitored by election authorities.