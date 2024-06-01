The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to achieve a sweeping victory in both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura, according to exit polls conducted by Axis My India for the India Today Group. The poll results suggest the NDA will secure 62 per cent of the vote share in both the Tripura West and Tripura East parliamentary constituencies.

The opposition alliance, INDIA, is expected to receive 35 per cent of the vote in Tripura West and 30 per cent in Tripura East. Other parties and independents are predicted to garner 3 per cent of the vote share in Tripura West and 8 percent in Tripura East.

In the 2019 West Tripura Lok Sabha election, BJP candidate Pratima Bhoumik won this seat with 573,532 votes, while Congress candidate Subal Bhowmik received 267,843 votes and CPI-M candidate Shankar Prasad Dutta received 171,826 votes.

In the 2019 East Tripura (ST) Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Rebati Tripura won with 482,126 votes, followed by Congress candidate Pragya Deb Burman and CPIM candidate Jitendra Chaudhary.

These exit poll results indicate a dominant performance by the NDA in Tripura, reaffirming their strong electoral presence in the state.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll is based on 5.8 lakh interviews conducted in all 543 parliamentary constituencies (read the full methodology here).

Statutory warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.