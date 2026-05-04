NDA wins 102 of 126 seats in Assam, BJP secures 82 as opposition reduced to 24

National Democratic Alliance is set to return to power in Assam for a third consecutive term after winning 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly, crossing the two-thirds mark and delivering one of its strongest performances in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the dominant force, winning 82 of the 90 seats it contested and securing a majority on its own for the first time. Its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodoland People's Front, won 10 seats each, consolidating the alliance’s overall tally.

The outcome marks a significant jump for the BJP, which had previously won 60 seats in both the 2016 and 2021 elections. The latest results underline a consolidation of its support base across regions.

The Opposition, led by the Indian National Congress, recorded one of its weakest performances in recent years. Contesting 99 seats, the party managed to win only 19. Its allies fared poorly, with the All India United Democratic Front and Raijor Dal securing two seats each, while the All India Trinamool Congress won one. Other alliance partners, including the Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M) and APHLC, failed to open their accounts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma retained Jalukbari for a sixth consecutive term, defeating Congress candidate Bidisha Neog by 89,434 votes. In a key setback for the Congress, state president Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat seat to BJP’s Hitendranath Goswami by 23,181 votes.

Several senior BJP leaders and ministers retained their seats, including Ajanta Neog, Ranoj Pegu, Pijush Hazarika and Ashok Singhal. Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary won from Tamulpur, defeating UPPL leader Pramod Boro. Multiple sitting BJP legislators also secured re-election across constituencies, reinforcing the party’s statewide presence.

Among allies, AGP leaders Atul Bora and Keshav Mahanta held on to Bokakhat and Kaliabor, respectively, while BPF candidates, including Charan Boro and Sewli Mohilary, retained key constituencies in the Bodoland region.

Congress winners included Wajed Ali Choudhury, Jakir Hussain Sikdar and Rekibuddin Ahmed, among others, though the party’s overall tally remained limited. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal won from Binnakandi, while Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi retained Sibsagar.

Several prominent Opposition figures lost their seats, including Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Saikia.

Women’s representation remained low, with only six of the 59 female candidates elected. Four winners were from the BJP, and one each from AGP, BPF and Congress.

Polling for all 126 constituencies was held in a single phase on April 9, with 722 candidates contesting. The results signal a decisive mandate for the NDA, while raising concerns for the Opposition over its declining electoral footprint in the state.