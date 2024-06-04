After NDA emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha general elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended gratitude to the voters and said that the BJP-led NDA will form its third successive government.

The Prime Minister claimed that the achievement is a victory of Viksit Bharat, of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' and of the strong faith displayed by people in India's Constitution.



Addressing party workers and leaders at the BJP central office after the results of Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said that people have reposed faith in the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Thanking people for their love and support in the BJP, he said that it is the first time after 1962 that a government that completed two full tenures has got a third successive term in office. He claimed that "new history" has been created after six decades.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also made a special mention of BJP's performance in Odisha where the party will form its government for the first time.

"On this sacred day, it is confirmed that NDA is forming the government for the third time. We are grateful to the people, they reposed full faith on the BJP, NDA. This is the victory of the world's largest democracy, it is a victory of strong faith on India's Constitution, it is the victory of the resolve of Viksit Bharat. It is the victory of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas," he said.

Furthermore, he also lauded the Election Commission for successfully conducting the world's largest democratic exercise. He said, "They carried out such a huge election with so much efficiency in this scorching heat. Our security forces have also effectively carried out their work. Every Indian is proud of the credibility of India's election process and system.”

According to the latest trends from the Election Commission, NDA is leading or has won 291 seats and the INDIA bloc has won or is leading on 234 seats.