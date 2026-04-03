NGT Halts Assam move to deploy 1,600 forest personnel for poll duty, flags threat to biodiversity

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on April 2 stayed an order of the Assam government that sought to deploy around 1,600 Assam Forest Protection Force personnel for election duties ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls in the northeastern state.

The tribunal’s eastern zone bench in Kolkata, comprising Judicial Member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Ishwar Singh, also issued notice to the Centre while hearing a plea challenging the diversion of forest personnel for poll-related work. The petition argued that such deployment would adversely impact the protection and conservation of forest resources, particularly during a period when vigilance is crucial to curb illegal activities.

The plea contended that Assam’s forest staff are already overstretched and that diverting them for election duties would leave ecologically sensitive areas vulnerable to poaching, illegal wildlife trade and timber felling. It further alleged that authorities had failed to discharge their statutory obligations under the Biological Diversity Act and other environmental frameworks.

Taking note of the submissions, the tribunal observed that, prima facie, the matter raises “substantial questions” relating to compliance with environmental norms and the functioning of institutions such as the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the state government, and biodiversity bodies at various levels.

In its order, the NGT emphasised that it is mandated to apply the precautionary principle and uphold provisions of the Biological Diversity Act, along with guidelines framed under it. The bench also acknowledged concerns over the need for conservation, protection and monitoring of biologically rich areas, warning that any dilution of field-level enforcement could heighten risks of illegal activities, including wildlife trade and forest degradation.

Invoking its powers under the NGT Act, the tribunal directed the special chief secretary of Assam’s environment and forest department to justify the decision in light of statutory obligations. It subsequently stayed the operation of the March 19 order until further directions, effectively halting the deployment of forest personnel for election-related duties for now.