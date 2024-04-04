The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notification prohibiting the conduct, publication, or publicizing of exit polls and opinion polls from 7:00 a.m. on April 19 to 6:30 p.m. on June 1. This ban comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and state assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim.

Notification No. 576/EXIT/2024/SDR-Vol.I, dated March 28, 2024, reiterates the provisions outlined in Section 126A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951. According to this section, no person is allowed to conduct, publish, or publicize exit polls during the specified period.

The notification emphasizes that the ban applies to all forms of media, including print and electronic. Any individual found contravening these regulations may face imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, or both.

In light of the upcoming elections, the Election Commission has identified the period between April 19 and June 1 as crucial for maintaining the integrity and fairness of the electoral process. This decision aims to prevent the dissemination of premature or potentially misleading information that could influence voter behavior.

Furthermore, under Section 126(1)(b) of the R.P. Act, 1951, the display of any election-related content, including the results of opinion polls or any other survey, on electronic media is prohibited for 48 hours preceding the conclusion of the polls.

The Election Commission's notification underscores its commitment to upholding electoral transparency and preventing undue influence during the electoral process. This move is expected to contribute to a level playing field for all political parties and candidates contesting in the upcoming elections.