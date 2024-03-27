In a bold assertion during his address in Dibrugarh on Tuesday, Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma proclaimed, "there will be no Hindus in Congress after 2026, and no Muslims by 2032."

The nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha election has already begun, where the CM accompanied Sarbananda Sonowal for filing his nomination from Dibrugarh LS seat yesterday in Dibrugarh.

Addressing the press Sarma said that considering the number of shuffles that has happened in the congress party, where it is seen that quite a number of congress members were seen joining the BJP party.

He stated, "the number of people that are joining the BJP from Congress, it can be said that there will be an abundance of empty rooms in the Rajiv Bhaewan but no candidate to sit in those. Such is the environment prevailing in Assam."

Sarma's remarks come amidst heightened political tensions, with the Chief Minister hinting at a more aggressive stance, saying, "this scenario will intensify when Narendra Modi becomes the Prime minister again. Congress will be reduced to zero by 2032."