In a move set to transform tourism in North Sikkim, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) President and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced today that all tourist permits for the region will be issued directly from Mangan itself. This landmark decision, slated for approval in the first cabinet meeting after the formation of the Government in June 2024, comes as a boon for both travelers and local stakeholders.

Addressing the Vijay Bhava Program in Naga, North Sikkim, the Chief Minister stated the long-standing demand of tourism stakeholders for simplified permit procedures. Currently, tourists are required to obtain permits from Gangtok before traveling to Mangan causing inconvenience and logistical challenges.

"With the formation of the government in 2024, our first cabinet decision will be to centralize the issuance of tourist permits in Mangan," declared the SKM President. "We will establish a permit center here unlocking new opportunities for residents to invest in hospitality ventures and generate employment."

The decision holds immense promise for Mangan, a burgeoning tourist hub witnessing a surge in visitor footfall. By streamlining the permit process and encouraging local entrepreneurship, the initiative aims to boost tourism infrastructure and economic growth in the region.

Drawing inspiration from successful models like Ramman's foreign checkposts, the government plans to establish a dedicated tourist center in Mangan. This move not only facilitates easier access to popular destinations like Lachen and Lachung but also enhances security with the installation of a border police outpost.