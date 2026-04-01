NPP inaugurates election office in Assam's Boko, steps up poll campaign in state

The National People’s Party (NPP) on Wednesday, April 1 inaugurated its election office in Boko in Assam’s Boko-Chaygaon constituency, marking an intensification of its campaign efforts ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The office, located near National Highway 17, was inaugurated by the party’s national vice president and former Manipur legislator Irengbam Hemochandra Singh, along with Meghalaya Public Health Engineering Department Minister Marcuise N. Marak.

The inauguration followed a day-long campaign by the party in support of its candidate G.B. Sangma. Addressing party workers and supporters, Mr. Singh said the NPP was receiving encouraging public response in the constituency and called upon workers to strengthen grassroots mobilisation in the run-up to polling.

Mr. Marak highlighted what he described as the party’s expanding footprint, stating that members from both the Congress and the BJP had recently joined the NPP. He noted that since its formation in 2012, the party had attained national party status and currently has representation in Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. He expressed confidence that Assam would soon elect its first NPP legislator.

Responding to remarks by Tura MP Saleng A. Sangma, who had termed the NPP as a “BJP’s B-team,” Mr. Marak said the party functions as an independent political entity with its own constitution, leadership, and ideology, and dismissed the comment as a personal opinion.

The event also witnessed several local youths joining the party. NPP candidate Ganseng B. Sangma appealed to voters to support the party in the elections, while constituency in-charge Johnson J. Changma said there was a growing demand among voters for an alternative to both the BJP and the Congress, with a focus on development-oriented governance.

The inauguration of the election office is being seen as part of the NPP’s efforts to strengthen its organisational presence in Assam as political activity gathers pace ahead of the elections.