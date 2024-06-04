After the National People’s Party (NPP) faced a setback in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the party respects the decision of the people.

The Meghalaya chief minister also extended best wishes to Congress candidate Saleng A. Sangma who secured a lead over Agatha K Sangma in the Tura constituency and Voice of the People Party candidate from Shillong, Ricky Andrew J Syngkon who maintained a lead over NPP’s Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Sangma said, “We humbly accept and respect the mandate of the people and wish Mr Saleng A Sangma and Mr Ricky Andrew J Syngkon the very best.”

According to the Election Commission, Congress candidate Saleng A Sangma triumphed over Agatha K. Sangma of the NPP by a margin of 1,55,241 votes.

Saleng A Sangma secured 3,83,919 votes, while Agatha K Sangma, the incumbent MP and sister of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, received 2,28,678 votes. Zenith M. Sangma of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) finished in third place with 48,709 votes.

The outcome marks a notable setback for the NPP, which is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).