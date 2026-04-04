NPP steps up Assam campaign, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma to address Boko-Chaygaon rally on April 6

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National President of the National People’s Party (NPP), Conrad K. Sangma, is set to address a mass election rally at Bongaon under the Boko-Chaygaon Assembly constituency on April 6, in the run-up to the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections.



Preparations for the rally are currently underway at the Santi-Nijora Club meeting hall, where party leaders and local organisers are overseeing logistical arrangements. The event is being positioned as a key campaign initiative aimed at consolidating the party’s presence in the constituency.



Senior NPP leaders, including Bajengdoba MLA Pongseng R. Marak, National Vice-President I. Hemochandra Singh, and Boko-Chaygaon candidate Ganseng B. Sangma, visited the venue to review preparations. Party workers were also present during the inspection.



According to party sources, the rally is expected to witness participation from NPP leaders and legislators from Meghalaya, along with members from other states, reflecting the party’s broader organisational network.



The NPP leadership indicated that the rally would focus on outlining the party’s political agenda for Assam, with an emphasis on strengthening regional representation and expanding its electoral footprint in the state.



Local organisers expressed confidence that the event would galvanise party workers and engage voters ahead of the elections, particularly in the Boko-Chaygaon constituency, where the NPP is seeking to establish a stronger presence.