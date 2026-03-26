‘Only indigenous people will have land rights’: Himanta targets Congress over ‘Natun Bor Asom’ pitch

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 26 launched a sharp attack on the Indian National Congress, accusing it of promoting a vision that undermines indigenous rights in the state.

Addressing an election rally in Bajali Assembly constituency, Sarma said that “encroachers,” many of whom he described as belonging to the “Miya” (Bengali-speaking Muslim) community, had long targeted indigenous populations. He claimed that decisive government action over the past few years had reduced such encroached government land from 1.5 lakh bighas to nearly 1.5 lakh bighas less, and asserted that the remaining encroachments would be cleared within the next five years.

The Chief Minister emphasised that only indigenous people would have rights over land in Assam. Referring to legislation such as the Assam Cattle Preservation Act and efforts against illegal migration, he said the BJP-led government is committed to protecting “jati, mati, bheti” (identity, land, and homeland).

Targeting the Congress’ “Natun Bor Asom” (New Greater Assam) slogan, Sarma alleged that the concept aims to bring together “Gogoi’s Bangladeshis and the people of the state,” a claim he said would dilute Assam’s cultural and historical identity. He further criticised what he termed attempts to associate Ahom-era figures like Lachit Borphukan and Bagh Hazarika with narratives that lack historical basis.

Sarma also accused Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi of prioritising the interests of “Miyas” over indigenous Assamese communities. “We do not want a Natun Bor Asom that sacrifices our satras, temples, and culture,” he said, warning that such a vision could lead to the dominance of “Bangladeshis,” if implemented.

On other issues, the Chief Minister criticised the Congress for promising to restore the original name of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, stating that the institution was already renamed after the former President and questioning the intent behind revisiting the decision.

Highlighting political alliances, Sarma reiterated the strength of the BJP’s partnership with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), describing it as inseparable. He also campaigned in neighbouring Barpeta constituency for AGP candidate Dipak Kumar Das, asserting that the alliance would secure electoral victories.

The Chief Minister added that the Congress lacks strong candidates in several constituencies, citing the withdrawal of its nominee in Barpeta as an example. He expressed confidence in the BJP-led alliance’s prospects in the upcoming polls.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are scheduled for April 9, with counting set for May 4.