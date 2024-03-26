In a press conference held today, Bhupen Bora, the Congress leader, stirred up the political arena with bold statements, highlighting issues of unemployment and land distribution in the state. With a firm stance, Bora accused Sarma's administration of failing to address the pressing concerns of the people.

Bora began by claiming "10 lakh unemployed youth have newly filed their registration, while job vacancies remain unfilled”. "Not a single new job has been created by Himanta Biswa Sarma," Bora declared.

Furthermore, Bora raised concerns about land distribution, particularly among indigenous communities. He said that approximately "11 lakh families" belonging to indigenous groups are landless, a figure that underscores the persistent issue of land allocation in Assam.

He criticized Sarma's alleged diversion tactics, accusing him of playing ‘mind games’ and ‘ psychological games' to evade crucial questions raised by the opposition.

"He has erected 27 toll gates among the state, and if anybody questions him on that he would respond by saying that the given person will join BJP," quotes Bora.

Moreover, Bora announced his intent to contest against Sarma in the 2026 elections, provided he receives approval from his party. He emphasized the need for the opposition to stand as a strong voice for the people, highlighting issues such as landlessness among indigenous communities, with approximately 11 lakh families still awaiting land allocation.

"In the election of 2026, I will contest against the current CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma," Bora declared, challenging the current CM.

He further adds “"From now on if any media channel in Assam asks me or questions me whether I will join BJP or not, they have to first tell me why will I join BJP and why should I go to BJP." quotes Bhupen Bora.”

Amidst accusations of mocking the opposition's concerns, Bora emphasized the importance of addressing the burning issues faced by the state, accusing the CM of evading accountability. As Bora's assertions reverberate through Assam's political landscape, the stage is set for a heated electoral showdown come 2026.