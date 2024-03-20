Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition parties trained guns at the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and his government by releasing a 40-page chargesheet, revealing a range of issues pertaining to Sarma's administration.

Mentioning a range of allegations including corruption, failure to look into the persisting human-elephant conflict, rising prices, syndicate, scams, issue of illegal immigration, rampant toll taxes and several others, the opposition parties have accused the present government of alleged failure in governance and ineffective policy implementation to substantiate these claims.

The charges levelled by Opposition are:

1) Land scam by CM’s family

2) Rs 10 crore Central subsidy to CM’s wife

3)Acquisition of 18 acre land by companies owned by CM’s wife

4)1,000 bigha land of tribal people grabbed; land of indigenous people given to private company

5)Failure to stop elephant-human conflict

6)Elephant trouble on Indo-Bhutan border

7)Apex bank scam

8)Price rise

9)Increase in fuel prices

10)Shrirampur toll gate syndicate

11)Cattle smuggling syndicate

12)Coal mining and death of local youth in coal mining

13)Drying up of Subansiri river

14)CM’s betrayal of women caught in loan trap

15)Rampant toll taxes

16)Issue of illegal immigration

17)Control and acquisition of media houses

18)Purchase of resort by CM’s wife in Kaziranga

19)Politicisation of Athkheliya Namghar

20)Control of police

21)Extortion by police officers close to CM

22)Cybercrime syndicate in Guwahati

23)Land given to Ramdev

24)Destruction of Artfed

25)Failure to construct twin tower

26)Failure to introduce bullet trains

27)Failure of Guwahati smart city mission

28)Failure to dredge Brahmaputra

29)Failure to construct ring road

30)Failure to control artificial flood in Guwahati

31)Government school in bad shape while CM’s wife built luxurious school

32)Large number of trees set to be felled in Goalpara

33)Failure to implement Assam Accord

34)No ST status to six communities

35)Closure of paper mill and Apex mill

36)No 24X7 electricity

37)Hike in electricity bill

38)Recruitment examination scam

39)Suicide by woman because of BJP leader

40)Rise in crime against women

41)Existential crisis for indigenous people

42)Hike in land tax

43)Hike in the price of agricultural products

44)Government debt increasing to alarming level

45)Eviction of indigenous people

46)Assamese people betrayed in the name of NRC

47)No distribution of flood relief

48)No bridge yet connecting Majuli with Jorhat

49)Harassment of indigenous people at Silsako

50)BJP office in government land

51)Communal Chief Minister

52)Failure to bring both factions of ULFA to dialogue

53)Indigenous people made homeless

54)Wastage of public fund for CM’s helicopter ride

55)Privatisation of power sector

56)Favouritism towards select contractors

57)Assam’s priest ignored

58)Assam’s assets given to Prime Minister’s friends

59)Assam’s animals given to Mukesh Ambani

60)Fall in Assam’s per capita income

61)Border conflicts with neighbouring states

62)CM buying MLS

63)Failure to prevent erosion

64)Betrayal of Mishing families in Dibru-Saikhowa

65)Betrayal of tea tribes

66)Civil servants used at the service of CM’s family

67)Failure to implement Clause 6 of Assam Accord

68)Industrial Policy ignored

69)No development of tribal people

70)Wine shops replacing schools and libraries

71)Government taking loans so that CM could fly helicopters to attend weddings

72)BJP buying votes through electoral bonds

73)Probe to APSC scam halted



Most of these charges are unverified or have been disputed by the chief minister and his family. For instance, though the Opposition’s chargesheet claims that Assam’s per capita income has dropped, the state’s per capita income has seen a 15 per cent rise between 2022-23 and 2021-22, when CM Sarma took charge. However, Assam’s per capita debt burden has almost doubled in the last five financial years though the state’s debt to ratio is 23 per cent, well below the 32 per cent per debt-to-GDP ratio stipulated by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FDRN).

The opposition parties have accused Himanta Biswa Sarma, and his administration of reaching the pinnacle of corruption, both in Delhi under the BJP government and in Dispur. They claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have disregarded the democratic and human rights of the common people, while also depleting the resources essential for their livelihoods. Allegations suggest that the current government aims to manipulate common citizens into becoming mere beneficiaries in exchange for votes, thereby posing a severe threat to Indian democracy and the Constitution. To address these concerns, the opposition has compiled a booklet containing 60 instances of corruption and mismanagement purportedly committed by the government.

The chargesheet accuses the Chief Minister's family and associates of prioritizing their own interests over those of the people of Assam, engaging in widespread land grabbing and unethical business practices.

The opposition parties have also alleged that the Chief Minister's family business allegedly expanded its reach from the plains to the mountains, engaging in illegal land acquisitions in Karbi Anglong and other areas reserved for tribal communities. Meanwhile, the government has purportedly failed to address pressing issues such as the escalating human-elephant conflict, leading to loss of lives and property without adequate intervention.

In addition to allegations of corruption and mismanagement, the opposition criticizes the government for its failure to mitigate the economic burden on the common people, evident in skyrocketing fuel prices that have placed immense strain on households and businesses alike. The overall sentiment conveyed by the chargesheet is one of deep concern regarding the erosion of democratic values, exploitation of resources, and disregard for the welfare of the people under the current administration.





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