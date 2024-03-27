Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the opposition had begun to tremble after witnessing the gathering of BJP, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, and Tipra Motha together and the support of people.



Dr Saha said this after leading the nomination filing rally of West Parliamentary Constituency candidate Biplab Kumar Deb.



Addressing the gathering, Dr Saha said that people have faith and trust in PM Modi, which was evident from today’s gathering.



Also Read: Former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb files nomination for West Parliamentary seats, says crowd in rally indicating BJP’s victory



“We have filed the nomination for our candidate Biplab Kumar Deb. This is indeed a day of happiness as flags of BJP, IPFT, and TIPRA Motha are together. This is indeed a beautiful scene. We know that the opposition began to tremble after witnessing this scene. This victory is 100%, and this victory is for Narendra Modi. He has given a target of 370, but we will cross 400. There is an ambience of Lord Ram around. PM Modi has created Ram Rajya (reign of Ram), and people have faith and trust in PM Modi, which was evident from today’s gathering. PM Modi and our government always work for the development and welfare of people. PM Modi has asked us to visit house to house seeking blessings from the people,” said Dr. Saha.



He said that the BJP is confident of its victory and tomorrow the crowd will be doubled while filing the nomination of East Seat candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma at Ambassa under Dhalai District.