In a press conference held in Gangtok , D. Anandan, the Chief Election Commissioner of Sikkim addressed the upcoming Sikkim state Assembly elections 2024. His remarks outlined a comprehensive strategy to ensure fairness and transparency in the electoral process.



Anandan commenced his address by underlining the imperative of responsible spending amongst candidates. He highlighted the propensity for excessive expenditure in election campaigns and stated the need for stringent cost-cutting measures. Drawing attention to the potential disparity between reported and actual expenses, Anandan stressed the importance of maintaining uniformity in the rates quoted by candidates. Through the imposition of minimum fixed rates, the Election Commission aims to curb extravagance while fostering a level playing field for all contestants.



The security of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other crucial electoral materials housed within strong rooms emerged as a paramount concern addressed by Anandan. Elaborating on the security protocols in place, Anandan delineated a three-tier security system involving the deployment of Central Armed Police Force personnel alongside state police authorities. This multi-layered approach seeks to safeguard the sanctity of the electoral process and instill confidence among voters regarding the integrity of the electoral infrastructure.



Anandan elucidated the eligibility criteria for postal ballots catering to individuals on election duty, service voters and those above 85 years of age or with disabilities. Of particular significance was the introduction of optional home voting facilities allowing eligible voters unable to visit polling stations to cast their ballots from the comfort of their residences.



In a bid to enhance transparency and oversight, Anandan announced the deployment of general, police and expenditure observers to monitor various facets of the electoral process. Leveraging technological advancements, Anandan highlighted the utilization of IT applications such as Suvidha and Citizen Digital for streamlining candidate permissions and facilitating grievance redressal mechanisms.



Anandan reiterated the establishment of facilitation centers to facilitate the seamless casting of postal ballots, particularly for voters on election duty. Furthermore, he stated the importance of voter awareness initiatives, urging citizens to verify their details in the electoral roll and stating the distribution of voter information slips for easy access to polling station details.



Addressing concerns surrounding law and order, Anandan reassured citizens of robust security arrangements across critical and vulnerable polling stations. The deployment of municipal magistrates, police officers and surveillance teams will help in smooth conduct of the assembly elections.



Anandan reaffirmed the Election Commission's commitment to upholding democratic values and electoral integrity in the conduct of the Sikkim Assembly elections 2024. Encouraging citizens to actively participate in the democratic process, Anandan stated the pivotal role of every voter in shaping the future of the state.