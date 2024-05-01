Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while attending an election rally in Guwahati highlighted the voters' behaviour across the state.

Addressing an election rally in Guwahati, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We are the people of the city, sometimes we don't take voting seriously. In Guwahati, our voting percentage is 60-22 per cent...But if we go to villages, the voting percentage is 75-76 per cent and if we go up to Char (Riverine area), it is 92-93 per cent. That means if the people of Char vote 92 per cent, we 60 per cent vote in Guwahati. About 30 per cent of the people did not vote.

Further, the Chief Minister asserted that one hand we keep criticising and discussing the government on social media but when we get a chance to assert our rights for or against the government, we don't go to vote.

"You vote against us but at least cast your vote because voting represents the awareness and consciousness of the people of the state.



Also Read: Rakibul Hussain failed to save rhinos, how can he safeguard people of Dhubri: Assam minister

Earlier today BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora accused the Congress party of indulging in appeasement politics and doing nothing for the development of the Muslim community.

Speaking to reporters, Bora said, "Congress is not the friend of the religious minority, but an enemy. Congress always does appeasement politics and they did nothing for the development of Muslim people.”

Addressing an election campaign rally at Khandakarpara Bazar area, in Barpeta district in support of AGP candidate for Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency Phani Bhushan Choudhury, he said, “This is the ground reality and it's the feelings of the minority. people. We will come out with the support of the people. Our candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury is more popular among the people. The Paka Betbari assembly constituency is dominated by minority people. Now people have realised what they did wrong. earlier and what they are suffering from now. I think this time they will. offer their helping hands towards the NDA candidate.”