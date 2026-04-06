‘Pakistan link, fake passports, AI fabrication’: Himanta launches sharp counterattack on Congress in explosive presser

In a high-intensity press conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mounted a detailed and aggressive rebuttal to allegations made by Congress leaders, accusing them of orchestrating a “fabricated and foreign-influenced misinformation campaign” targeting him and his family ahead of the Assembly elections.

Directly naming Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi, Sarma said the two leaders held coordinated press conferences in Delhi and Guwahati using what he described as “doctored and fraudulent documents” to malign his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

The Chief Minister alleged that the documents presented—including purported foreign passports—were sourced from a Pakistani social media group and then manipulated using AI and photo-editing tools. He claimed that a forensic-style review exposed multiple inconsistencies, including mismatched identity numbers, incorrect birth details, and visual anomalies in the documents.

Citing specific examples, Sarma said that one of the documents used by Congress corresponded to an Egyptian national, while another misrepresented a UAE Golden Visa as a passport. He emphasised that the UAE does not issue passports to non-citizens, calling the claim “technically impossible.” He further alleged that Congress failed to alter key identifiers in the Arabic text, which exposed the forgery.

Sarma escalated the issue by alleging a “Pakistan link” to the controversy. He claimed that in the past ten days, Pakistani media channels unusually aired at least 11 discussions on the Assam elections, each allegedly projecting a narrative favourable to the Congress. According to him, the materials used in the Congress press conference were directly traceable to Pakistani digital networks, raising concerns about foreign interference in a state election.

“Why use Pakistan to defame me?” Sarma asked, framing the episode as not just political mudslinging but a matter of national security and electoral integrity.

On the legal front, the Chief Minister warned that presenting fabricated documents to influence voters could attract stringent penal provisions, including those related to forgery and criminal conspiracy under existing laws and corresponding sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He stated that offences aimed at influencing election outcomes carry enhanced penalties, potentially extending to life imprisonment.

Sarma confirmed that his wife has already filed an FIR, and expressed confidence that the investigation will uncover the full chain behind what he termed a “coordinated disinformation effort.”

In a striking demonstration during the press conference, Sarma revealed that the Assam BJP had created a mock company named “GauravElizabeth786” by paying USD 199 on an international website to show how easily fake entities can be generated online. He said such entities can appear on public databases and search engines within hours, underscoring how misleading narratives can be artificially constructed.

He also pointed to the timing of certain entities cited by Congress, claiming that some companies were registered only after the press conference, thereby undermining their credibility as evidence.

The Chief Minister concluded by asserting that the allegations against him were “baseless, malicious, and politically motivated,” and warned that those involved in fabricating and circulating such material would face strict legal consequences.

The press conference has significantly escalated the political confrontation in Assam, with accusations of forgery, AI manipulation, and foreign interference now dominating the electoral discourse.