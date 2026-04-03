‘Pakistani media campaigning for Gaurav Gogoi’: Himanta targets Congress ahead of Assam polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 3 stepped up his attack on the Congress, alleging that Pakistani media outlets were openly discussing state politics and backing Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

Speaking to reporters in Cachar, Sarma claimed that “daily talk shows are happening in the Pakistani media in which Gaurav Gogoi is being given a clean chit”, adding that such coverage pointed to what he described as a “strong Pakistan connection”.

He questioned why media in Pakistan would focus on Assam’s elections, asking, “Are talk shows regarding the Assam elections held in Pakistan?”

The chief minister further alleged that a “left-wing liberal gang” was working to “finish the Sanatana”, sharpening his criticism of ideological opponents during the campaign.

Turning his focus to senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Sarma said their recent campaign visits reflected a lack of confidence. “They too know that they are going to lose; that is precisely why… they held two meetings each here before leaving,” he said.

Sarma also took aim at Asaduddin Owaisi, asserting that rival slogans would not hold after the polls. “No matter what slogan Asaduddin Owaisi raises, after the elections, only PM Modi’s slogan and mine will prevail,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The remarks come amid an intensifying political contest in Assam, with parties stepping up rhetoric as campaigning gathers pace.