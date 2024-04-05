Techi Rana, member of Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee, declares his intention to contest against BJp Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for the West Parliamentry seat as an independent candidate.

28-year-old Techi Rana, a member of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) that led the paper leakage scandal in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, is contesting in the Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency.

Rana is running as an independent candidate, symbolised by a TV, against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.