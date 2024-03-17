The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced Para Archer and Arjuna Awardee, Ms. Sheetal Devi, as the National Icon in the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category. This announcement came during an Exhibition Cricket Match organized by the ECI in collaboration with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) between the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) Team and the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) team.

The match, held on March 16, 2024, at Karnail Singh Stadium in New Delhi, saw performances from both teams, with the DDCA emerging victorious by 69 runs. However, beyond the competition, the event symbolized a larger message of inclusivity and togetherness, with over 2500 spectators, including persons with disabilities of various categories and young voters, in attendance.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu graced the occasion felicitating the winning team and emphasizing the importance of inclusivity in the electoral process. Renowned former Indian Cricketer, Nikhil Chopra, also attended the event as a special guest, highlighting the significance of the initiative.

The Exhibition Cricket Match marks a significant step towards fulfilling the commitment made by CEC Rajiv Kumar to the Indian deaf Cricket team, following their victory in the T20 Champions Trophy held in UAE in 2022.

Amidst the cricketing excitement, the Election Commission launched a dedicated Voter’s Guide for PwDs and Senior Citizen Electors, outlining essential provisions available to them, including infrastructural, informative and procedural details at polling stations.