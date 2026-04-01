Party will decide if I become Jorhat's MLA or remain its MP: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader and sitting Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on March 31 said the party will take a final call on whether he continues as a Member of Parliament or assumes the role of an MLA if he wins the Jorhat Assembly seat.

Speaking in an interview with India Today NE, Gogoi was asked about the possibility of vacating his Lok Sabha seat in the event of an Assembly victory. Responding to the query, he said, “That’s for the party to decide,” indicating that the decision would be guided by organisational priorities rather than personal choice.

He added that his immediate focus remains on the ongoing Assembly elections and the broader objective of forming the next government in Assam. “Right now, we’re only focusing on forming the next government; we’re focusing on our vision of a 'Notun Bor Asom',” Gogoi said.

Highlighting the Congress party’s campaign agenda, he referred to its “five guarantees” (panch patushruti), stressing that these commitments are central to the party’s outreach to voters. Among them, he singled out a proposal to create a dedicated ministry for senior citizens, calling it a key reform.

“In today’s times, we have ministries for women, youth, and children, but I don’t think there is a ministry specifically for elderly citizens,” Gogoi said. He pointed to the challenges faced by the elderly population across the country, adding that the proposed ministry aims to address their concerns in a more focused manner.

Expressing enthusiasm about the proposal, Gogoi said he is particularly keen on seeing such a policy implemented, describing it as an important step towards inclusive governance.

Reiterating his stance, Gogoi maintained that questions regarding his legislative role would be decided by the party at an appropriate time, while the current priority remains the electoral mandate and delivering on the party’s promises.