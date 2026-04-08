Pawan Khera moves Telangana HC seeking anticipatory bail in case filed by Assam government

Congress leader Pawan Khera has approached the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a case registered by the Assam Police over allegations he made against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife.

The petition, filed on April 7, lists Khera’s residential address as Hyderabad and requests protection from arrest in the event of police action. He has named the Guwahati Crime Branch and the Telangana government as respondents.

The case stems from remarks made by Khera on April 5, in which he alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma possesses multiple passports and owns foreign property that was not disclosed in the chief minister’s election affidavit. The claims have triggered a legal response from the Assam government, which has initiated proceedings against the Congress leader.

Earlier developments in the case saw an Assam Police team visit Khera’s residence in Delhi as part of the investigation, signalling the matter’s escalation across jurisdictions.

The plea before the Telangana High Court is expected to determine whether Khera receives interim protection as the investigation continues.