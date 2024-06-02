Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state's assembly elections as "historic," signaling a momentous shift in regional politics. With the BJP securing a resounding win, Khandu confidently proclaimed that the momentum of this triumph would reverberate across the nation as the Lok Sabha election results are slated for June 4.

The BJP's dominance was unmistakable as it clinched victory for the third consecutive term, securing 46 out of 60 seats in the assembly, leaving the opposition Congress with just a single seat. Khandu, expressing gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, emphasized their unequivocal endorsement for the BJP's governance over the next five years.

"This is a historic occasion for the BJP and entire Arunachal Pradesh. People of Arunachal Pradesh have declared that they want the BJP to stay in power for the next five years," Khandu affirmed in an interview with PTI Video, highlighting the party's enhanced mandate compared to the 2019 polls.

While Khandu himself emerged victorious uncontested from the Mukto assembly constituency, nine other BJP candidates secured wins unopposed, underscoring the party's widespread acceptance among the electorate.

Attributing the triumph to the developmental strides witnessed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Khandu reiterated that the BJP-led NDA regime's initiatives have significantly contributed to the state's progress, resonating strongly with the voters.

"The BJP has started its winning streak from the 'Land of Rising Sun' (Arunachal) and this trend will spread throughout the country which the people will witness on June 4. The party will sweep the Lok Sabha polls with a huge margin and Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister for the third term," Khandu confidently declared, foreshadowing the BJP's anticipated success in the upcoming national elections.

Addressing queries on the formation of the new ministry, Khandu affirmed the BJP's commitment to a democratic process, stating that the chief ministerial candidate would be decided after the Lok Sabha poll results. "BJP is a disciplined party. The party will select the leader with consensus from all elected candidates," Khandu reassured.