Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on February 9 said that Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been a game changer in Tripura. Addressing the Vijay Sankalp rally in Khayerpur, Tripura the National BJP President said that so far 3 lakh 50 houses has been built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Tripura. Speaking at the rally JP Nadda said that BJP has been working for the betterment of the state and its people since it came to power in 2018. He accussed the previous government of corruption and said that the other parties have a long history of political violence and peace did not exist in Tripura.

JP Nadda said that Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, BJP is taking the society forward with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. He said that Modi government always thinks about the development of the North East. His vision is the growth of state and most importantly youth. Nadda said that Tripura the Modi Government have provided tap water under the Jal Jeevan mission & built toilets for the people of Tripura. Development is being done all around the state.

Nadda said that Tripura was now renowned for peace, prosperity and development, while earlier the state was infamous for ‘blockades and insurgency’. He said that 13 lakh Ayushman Bharat health cards have been given in Tripura, with Rs. 107 crores given in settlement till now.

Earlier in the day, the BJP National President released BJP's poll manifesto in the state. Named as ‘Sankalp Patra 2023’ the manifesto comprises 24 promises.“Unlike other Political Parties, whenever the BJP comes up with a Manifesto, with a Vision Document, it is not a piece of paper for it, but a 'Commitment' towards people, towards the nation. Did you ever hear in 70 years that a leader brings his report card? But when a BJP leader comes in front, he brings his report card and tells the roadmap ahead”, said Nadda.

Claiming that BJP strive for development and what they commit, they accomplish, Nadda said, “I am proud to state that I represent a Party, which has a leader like Modi Ji and which has absolutely changed the nature of politics in the country. Have you seen any leader in the nation's history coming up with a Report Card? It's only the BJP, the leaders of which come up with the Report Card of their progress and the Roadmap for their future course”.

He further said that 2018 has been proved both the 'Exit Gate' as well as 'Entry Gate' for Tripura.

“'Exit Gate' for the Left Wing Extremism, Corruption & Crimes; 'Entry Gate' for the Peace, Prosperity, Brotherhood, Development & a Great Rise of Tripura”, said Nadda.