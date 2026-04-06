PM Modi accuses Congress of ‘echoing Pakistan’, highlights development push at Assam rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6 launched a sharp attack on the Indian National Congress, accusing it of undermining national security while asserting that the BJP-led government has prioritised both security and long-term development.

Addressing an election rally in Assam’s Barpeta, Modi said that while his government carried out decisive actions such as Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan, the Congress continued to “sing to the tune of the neighbouring country.” He alleged that such a stance compromises national interests and cannot be accepted.

On governance and development, the Prime Minister criticised the Congress for what he termed a “myopic approach,” accusing the party of focusing on short-term measures that, he claimed, enabled corruption. In contrast, he said the BJP has taken decisions aimed at inclusive and long-term growth across sectors.

Modi also accused the Congress of neglecting the armed forces, particularly by failing to implement the One Rank, One Pension (OROP) scheme. He asserted that the BJP government ensured justice for defence personnel by implementing the policy.

Referring to Assam’s recent past, Modi said peace and stability had been restored in the state after years of unrest, attributing it to agreements signed and policies implemented over the last decade. He argued that continued development in the state depends on keeping the Congress out of power.

Highlighting women’s empowerment, the Prime Minister reiterated the BJP’s commitment to implementing 33 percent reservation for women in Parliament from the 2029 general elections. He urged women voters in Assam to support the party to ensure the passage and implementation of the bill.

The rally comes ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, with polling scheduled for April 9 across 126 constituencies, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.