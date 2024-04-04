Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, where he expressed gratitude for the smooth conduct of the event. Referring to a past rally held at the same location, PM Modi acknowledged the absence of obstructions this time, contrasting it with previous instances where the size of the ground was reportedly reduced.

"Firstly, I want to express gratitude to Mamata Didi. In 2019, I came to this same ground to address a rally, at the time she got a platform constructed in the middle of this ground to make it smaller in size. At the time, I had said that the public would give an answer to this. Today, she did not do any such thing and I got the opportunity to meet you all. I express my gratitude towards the Bengal govt for not creating any obstacles today," PM Modi stated, highlighting the smoother proceedings during the current rally.

In his address, PM Modi also touched upon the developmental initiatives undertaken by the BJP government, particularly in poverty alleviation. "For decades Congress kept giving the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao'. It is the BJP govt which in the last ten years alleviated 25 crore people from poverty. This happened because we are working sincerely and our 'niyat' is right," he emphasized.

Addressing the issue of women's safety, Modi underscored the need for decisive action against perpetrators of crimes. "It is the BJP only which can stop atrocities against women here. The whole country has seen how the TMC govt tried its best to protect the accused in Sandeshkhali. BJP has resolved to ensure punishment for the accused in the Sandeshkhali incident. They will have to spend their lives in jail," PM Modi asserted, condemning the actions of the TMC government in handling the Sandeshkhali incident.