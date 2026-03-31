PM Modi arrives in Dibrugarh, to address two rallies in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dibrugarh on March 31 ahead of a series of election rallies for the Assam Assembly polls.

According to officials, the Prime Minister will stay overnight at Manohari Resorts in Mohanbari during his visit.

Modi is scheduled to address two public rallies on April 1 as part of his campaign in support of BJP candidates from Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Biswanath constituencies.

The first rally will be held at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district at 11 am. Following this, the Prime Minister will travel to Behali in Biswanath district to address a second rally at 1 pm.

Party leaders said the rallies are expected to draw large crowds, with the BJP intensifying its campaign efforts ahead of the polls.

After completing his engagements in Assam, the Prime Minister is scheduled to return to New Delhi later in the day.