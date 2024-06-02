Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) resounding victory in the Arunachal Pradesh State Assembly Elections 2024, lauding the party's exemplary performance in securing a commanding majority with 46 out of 60 seats.

Expressing gratitude for the relentless efforts of BJP Arunachal Pradesh Karyakartas during the rigorous election campaign, Prime Minister Modi took to the microblogging site X to extend his appreciation. His acknowledgment highlighted the dedication and grassroots outreach of the party workers, emphasizing their pivotal role in forging strong connections with the electorate across Arunachal Pradesh.

In response, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu conveyed his appreciation for Prime Minister Modi's guidance and vision, attributing the monumental victory to his leadership. CM Khandu reaffirmed the government's commitment to advancing the agenda of inclusive development, encapsulated by the principle of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" (Together with All, Development for All).

The BJP's electoral triumph was further underscored by the early clinching of 10 seats uncontested, reflecting the party's organizational strength and widespread support base in the state. Notably, the assembly elections were conducted concurrently with the Lok Sabha polls in the initial phase on April 19, amplifying the significance of the BJP's electoral mandate.

Addressing the historic electoral victory, Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the momentous occasion as a watershed moment for Arunachal Pradesh, particularly commending the BJP's exceptional performance. Highlighting the prevailing pro-incumbency sentiment, Khandu emphasized the party's remarkable ascent, from securing 41 seats in the 2019 elections to an impressive tally of 46 seats in 2024.

Looking ahead, Khandu outlined the next steps in the government formation process, indicating that the winning candidates would converge in Itanagar on June 4 for the formalities. Anticipating victory in both Lok Sabha seats, Khandu expressed confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects, reaffirming the party's commitment to serving the people of Arunachal Pradesh with dedication and diligence.