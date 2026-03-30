PM Modi credits ‘double-engine’ government for peace in Assam, attacks Congress ahead of polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 30, said Assam has moved from a “long span of instability” to a period of peace over the past decade, attributing the shift to the BJP’s “double-engine” government.

Addressing booth-level party workers in poll-bound Assam under the ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad’ initiative, Modi said the Centre had signed 12 peace agreements with various organisations across the Northeast, emphasising efforts to stabilise the region.

“We have seen the era when Assam was burning in violence… Assam saw a long span of instability, but things have changed in the past decade,” he said, adding that a “new confidence” is now visible due to sustained attempts to ensure peace.

Modi criticised the Indian National Congress, alleging that previous governments “used to make agreements only on paper to create headlines and mislead people”. He further claimed that under Congress rule, peace accords failed to deliver results and young people were left vulnerable to unrest.

“No agreement with insurgents and student organisations worked during the Congress rule in Assam. The Congress betrayed the Bodo cause,” he said, asserting that the BJP government is “sincerely implementing peace agreements on the ground”.

Highlighting the importance of stability for growth, Modi underlined that “peace is the primary requirement for a state’s development”. He also urged party workers to reach out to first-time voters and remind them of what he described as past “misrule”, warning that “even the smallest mistake can push the state back”.

The Prime Minister cautioned against misinformation, asking workers to alert the public about AI-generated videos circulating in the state.

“I am a karyakarta like you… whatever responsibility is given to me, I fulfil that duty,” Modi said, encouraging grassroots workers as the BJP-led NDA eyes a third consecutive term in Assam.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are scheduled for April 9. The BJP-led alliance has been in power in the state since 2016.