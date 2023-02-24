Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 addressed the public in Meghalaya amidst a controversy over alleged derogatory remarks made by Congress party workers. Speaking to the crowd, PM Modi referred to the slogans and said, "People who are against BJP are chanting 'Modi teri kabar khudegi, kabar khudegi' but the voice of the people is saying 'Modi tera kamal khilega,'"

He further stated that the upcoming Meghalaya and Nagaland elections will provide the answers.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi praised the vibrant traditions, amazing natural beauty, and talented people of Meghalaya. He also lauded the lively music and passion for football in the state.

PM Modi promised to work for the development of Meghalaya and pledged to take the state further on the path of progress. He thanked the people of Shillong for their love and blessings and assured them that their support will not go waste. The Prime Minister urged the people to vote for the BJP government in the upcoming election.

PM Modi criticized the previous government for using Meghalaya as an ATM and not working for the development of the state. He said that the BJP government has brought about a positive change in Meghalaya and the Northeast in the last 9 years. PM Modi also expressed his confidence that the BJP will form a strong and people-centric government in Meghalaya.

The rally was attended by people from all walks of life, including youths, old people, women, farmers, and businessmen. PM Modi thanked the crowd for attending the rally and promised to serve them better if the BJP comes to power.

The upcoming Meghalaya Assembly election is crucial for the BJP, which is seeking to expand its footprint in the Northeast. The results of the election will be announced on March 3.