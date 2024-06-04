Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude towards people for placing their faith in NDA for the third consecutive time.

Terming the win a ‘historical feat’, PM Modi assured people that the BJP-led government would continue the good work and fulfil the aspirations of people.

Taking to the microblogging site X, he wrote, “People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people.”

Furthermore, PM Modi also appreciated the workers for their hard work. He said, “I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts.”