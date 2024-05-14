Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14. He filed his nomination at the DM's office in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh. Modi is the sitting MP and BJP candidate from Varanasi.

The PM commenced his day by offering prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi.

After the prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat, PM Modi proceeded to offer obeisance at the Kal Bhairav Temple, continuing his spiritual engagements before the formal nomination process. Security measures were heightened around the District Magistrate's office in Varanasi in anticipation of the Prime Minister's nomination filing.

Priest Raaman, who was present with PM Modi, says, "...Ganga puja was performed today. This puja was done for the welfare of the country and that his next term is successful and the country gets recognition globally..."

In the Varanasi constituency, the Congress has fielded its Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai, while the BSP has nominated Athar Jamal Lari. The elections in Varanasi are scheduled for June 1, which falls in the seventh and final round of the general elections.

Later in the day, at 5 PM, PM Modi will lead a roadshow in Varanasi, engaging directly with the constituents.

In a recent interview with Times Now, PM Modi expressed his emotional connection with Varanasi, likening it to a bond between a son and his mother. He described his relationship with Kashi (Varanasi) as "Meri Kashi," stating a deep personal connection beyond the usual ties between a public representative and his constituency.