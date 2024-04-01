Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for orchestrating a transformative wave of peace and development across the Northeast region. Speaking at an election rally in Karbook, Gomati district, Saha highlighted the monumental impact of twelve pivotal accords signed under Modi's leadership.

Saha highlighted the significance of the peace agreements, emphasizing their role in fostering an environment conducive to development. Among the notable accords mentioned were the historic peace agreements with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) in 2019, the Bodo Accord, and the Bru agreement. Furthermore, the resolution of the longstanding boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh marked a significant milestone in the region's journey towards stability.

"The prime minister believes that the country will not prosper if the Northeast is not developed," asserted Saha, echoing Modi's steadfast commitment to the region's progress. He attributed the prevailing peace not only in Tripura but throughout the Northeast to the concerted efforts of the Modi government in negotiating these crucial accords.

Drawing attention to the transformative Bru Accord, Saha highlighted its role in addressing the plight of internally displaced people, ending a 23-year-old crisis. The resettlement of Bru communities in twelve locations within Tripura, facilitated by a substantial allocation of Rs 600 crore for their rehabilitation, exemplified the government's commitment to inclusive development.

Saha lauded the Act East policy for its instrumental role in accelerating infrastructure development across the region, further propelling the momentum of peace and progress. In a veiled critique of the opposition, he highlighted the failed attempts to forge alliances, emphasizing the resolute support garnered by the BJP under Modi's leadership.

"The opposition in Tripura now symbolizes the unholy alliance between the CPI (M) and Congress," remarked Saha, urging voters to rally behind Kriti Devi Debbarman, the BJP candidate contesting from Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency.