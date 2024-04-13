Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda arrived in Dimapur. During his address, Nadda expressed satisfaction with Prime Minister Modi's initiatives in the Northeast, stating, "I am happy that PM Modi has either laid the foundation stones or inaugurated projects to the tune of fifty-five thousand crores for the Northeast...Modi ji has changed the culture, definition, style and approach of politics."

His visit is part of the BJP's concerted efforts to bolster support and rally voters ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda also commented on the political landscape in Nagaland, highlighting the Congress party's limited presence. He remarked, "They (Congress) are fighting for the Lok Sabha, they are fighting for Delhi, but they don't have any seat in Kohima, they do not have any seat in Vidhan Sabha...Under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland is transforming..."

The BJP's focus on Nagaland's development and the Prime Minister's proactive measures in the Northeast have been key themes of Nadda's visit.