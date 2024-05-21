In a sharp critique against the Opposition's INDIA bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, May 21, accused the leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress of prioritizing their own interests over serving the people.

Speaking at a public meeting, PM Modi asserted that the members of the SP, Congress, and INDIA bloc struggle to accept any praise directed towards India.

"Members of the SP-Congress and INDI alliance cannot stomach India's praise. The Congress prince goes abroad to criticize India. What is the election agenda of these INDI alliance candidates? They aim to reinstate Article 370 in Kashmir, cancel the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and repeal stringent anti-corruption laws," PM Modi declared.

He further lambasted the SP and Congress leaders, stating, "The princes of SP and Congress see nothing beyond their own families."

PM Modi questioned the intentions of those who oppose the Ram Mandir and liken Sanatan Dharma to diseases like dengue and malaria, pondering whether they would ever permit the Kumbh Mela to take place next year.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to both development and heritage, emphasizing that his leadership mantra encompasses both aspects.