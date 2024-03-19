Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday said that Prishtha Pramukhs are the key strength of the BJP as they play a vital role in strengthening the organization at the booth level.



“BJP functionaries are always engaged in the service of people. They work 365 days a year to implement various programs for the welfare of people. BJP karyakartas have been working long before the election commission announced the polls. Prishtha Pramukhs are the backbone of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I respect their contributions to strengthening the organization at the booth level,” said Dr. Saha.



Dr Saha said this while addressing a Prishtha Pramukh Sammelan organized by Teliamura Mandal in Khowai District.



He mentioned that the energy and enthusiasm among the karyakartas during this program were exceptional, reflecting their determination towards ensuring BJP's victory in the upcoming LS polls.



Also Read: Tripura CM Manik Saha sets target of 10 per cent vote share hike in each booth in LS polls



Dr Saha emphasized that the BJP had started working long before the date of the poll was announced.



“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has targeted 370 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming polls in an executive committee meeting. He also explained the reason why he said 370. He has calculated this number respecting the context of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. In addition to this, the Prime Minister has called for this number of seats to exceed 400 with the support of parties,” said Dr. Saha.



He stated that for a developed India, a developed Tripura, to protect the rights of women, provide water for every house, reduce poverty, develop farmers, and generate employment for the youth, the BJP government must come again.



“We are all soldiers of the BJP. Earlier, there were 42 thousand Pristha Pramukhs across the state. And now it has increased to 66 thousand. Pristha Pramukhs have many responsibilities for people. They have to play a significant role in establishing public relations with people in every home,” said Dr. Saha.



While addressing the conference, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always motivates people.



“We also want you all to work more relentlessly for the party, for the people, for the country and the state. The Prime Minister always talks about patriotism. The Prime Minister makes people dream. And giving guarantee the realization of that dream,” said the Chief Minister.