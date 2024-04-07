Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a daylong visit to Assam ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Scheduled for April 17, PM Modi's visit will include a pivotal public rally in Nalbari district, intensifying the election fervor in the region.

The rally, slated to take place at Bidanchal ground in Borkura, falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. With preparations underway to ensure the rally's success, organizers anticipate a staggering turnout, expecting over two lakh attendees.

This event marks PM Modi's first election address in Assam since the Election Commission of India announced the election schedule. Energized BJP leaders and workers in Assam are rallying their efforts for this significant occasion.

Assam, a key battleground with 14 parliamentary seats, will witness polling in three phases - April 19, April 26, and May 7. Across the country, elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats will unfold in seven phases starting April 19th. Approximately 96.8 crore eligible voters are poised to cast their votes at over 12 lakh polling stations. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP secured nine seats in Assam, with Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF) winning three and one seat respectively. The BJP emerged with a majority vote share at 36.4%, closely trailed by Congress at 35.8%.

PM Modi's rally in Nalbari underscores the BJP's determined bid to consolidate support and reaffirm its electoral stronghold in Assam amidst a competitive political landscape.