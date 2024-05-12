Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to file his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14, as announced by BJP's city president Vidyasagar Rai. Prior to this, on May 13, PM Modi will conduct a roadshow in the constituency, with preparations already underway.

Vidyasagar Rai confirmed the details, stating, "The route for the roadshow has been finalized. On May 14, Prime Minister Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi seat." This move comes as part of the BJP's campaign strategy for the upcoming elections.

In the Varanasi constituency, the Congress has fielded its Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai, while the BSP has nominated Athar Jamal Lari. The elections in Varanasi are scheduled for June 1, which falls in the seventh and final round of the general elections.

According to sources familiar with the Prime Minister's schedule, PM Modi will file his nomination at 11:40 AM on May 14. Before that, he is set to visit the Kaal Bhairav Temple at 10:15 AM, followed by a meeting with NDA leaders at 10:45 AM. Later in the day, at 5 PM, PM Modi will lead a roadshow in Varanasi, engaging directly with the constituents.

In a recent interview with Times Now, PM Modi expressed his emotional connection with Varanasi, likening it to a bond between a son and his mother. He described his relationship with Kashi (Varanasi) as "Meri Kashi," stating a deep personal connection beyond the usual ties between a public representative and his constituency.