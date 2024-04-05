Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on April 17.

He will address a rally in Nalbari in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. The minister further revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also set to visit Assam on April 7 and 8. During his visit, Shah is expected to address three rallies.

The minister confirmed that the schedule for both leaders is currently fixed and unlikely to change. The state party unit is fully prepared for the upcoming elections, with an aim to secure a third consecutive term for Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

The state hopes to contribute at least 13 Lok Sabha seats to Modi's election campaign. The polling for the 14 seats in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7.

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