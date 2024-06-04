In the parliamentary elections for the Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi beats Congress's Ajay Rai by a substantial margin.

Modi secured 611,439 EVM votes and 1,531 postal votes, totaling 612,970 votes, which accounts for 54.24% of the total votes cast.

Ajay Rai is trailing behind with 459,084 EVM votes and 1,373 postal votes, making a total of 460,457 votes, representing 40.74% of the vote share.

Meanwhile, Ather Jamal Lari of the Bahujan Samaj Party has received 33,646 EVM votes and 120 postal votes, totaling 33,766 votes, making up 2.99 per cent of the total.

Other candidates include Kolisetty Shiva Kumar of the Yuga Thulasi Party with 5,748 EVM votes and 2 postal votes, totaling 5,750 votes, Gagan Prakash Yadav of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) with 3,619 EVM votes and 15 postal votes, totaling 3,634 votes, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, an independent candidate, with 2,912 EVM votes and 5 postal votes, totaling 2,917 votes, and Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, another independent candidate, with 2,170 EVM votes and 1 postal vote, totaling 2,171 votes.

The "None of the Above" (NOTA) option has been selected by 8,463 EVM voters and 15 postal voters, making up a total of 8,478 votes. The total number of votes cast in this election stands at 1,130,143.