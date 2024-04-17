As the first phase of Lok Sabha elections draws near, today marks the final day of campaigning for candidates across the political spectrum. The campaign is set to conclude by 5 PM, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress gearing up for a day of aggressive campaigning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Nalbari, Assam, followed by a rally in Agartala, intensifying the BJP's campaign efforts.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will virtually connect with voters in Nagpur, where he faces competition from Congress's INDIA bloc candidate Vikas Thakre.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to address three rallies in Kerala, covering key constituencies like Kannur, Kasargod, and Vadakara. Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats are all up for grabs in the first phase.

On the Congress front, leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will continue their campaign trail. Rahul Gandhi will be in Karnataka, addressing rallies in Mandya and Kolar.

The first phase of elections will cover a total of 102 seats across 14 states and union territories. With each party making a final push to secure votes, the political landscape is charged with anticipation as voters prepare to cast their ballots on April 19. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage of the election developments.