Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emphasized the need for social transformation over electoral considerations, particularly regarding issues such as polygamy, child marriage, and other concerns related to the 'Miya' community. In an interview with PTI, Sarma outlined his perspective on key election issues and the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam.

Sarma categorically stated that topics like polygamy and child marriage are not central to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Assam. Instead, he views these as essential issues for initiating social reforms within minority communities, prioritizing real development over securing votes.

"I always say that getting votes is a different thing. We want to see real development for the minority community. Now, whether they give me votes or I ask for their votes - that is immaterial," Sarma remarked, highlighting the BJP's focus on substantive changes and progress for all communities.

Regarding the electoral landscape in Assam, Sarma predicted a competitive contest in 3 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats where the BJP-led NDA is competing, while expressing confidence in a clean sweep for the saffron party in the remaining 11 seats across the state.