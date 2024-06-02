Following the announcement of the results of the Sikkim State Legislative Assembly elections, Prem Singh Tamang, Party President of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the newly re-elected Chief Minister visited Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to tender his resignation from the position. Tamang secured a resounding majority for his second term in office.

However, contrary to expectations, Governor Acharya extended an invitation to Tamang to remain in office until the formation of the new government. This decision comes amidst the backdrop of SKM's decisive victory in the recently concluded elections.

During the meeting, Governor Acharya conveyed his congratulations to Tamang and his party for their victory stating its reflection of the aspirations and trust of the people of Sikkim.