Prohibitory orders imposed in Assam's Baksa ahead of Assembly polls

The District Magistrate of Baksa district, Kimnei Changsan, has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

According to the order, all public meetings, rallies, processions and unlawful assemblies have been banned across the district from 5:00 PM on April 7 until the completion of polling. The assembly of five or more persons in public places during this period has also been prohibited.

The use of loudspeakers has been restricted during the 48 hours preceding the close of polling, in line with guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

However, the order exempts routine activities such as shopping in markets, attending educational institutions, participation in sports, and travel through transport hubs. Gatherings related to marriages, religious functions and regular business activities will also be allowed.

The restrictions will not apply to police and armed forces personnel, magistrates, judicial officers and those engaged in official or election-related duties. Door-to-door campaigning by candidates or their authorised agents will be permitted as per election norms.

Officials said the order was issued ex-parte due to its urgent nature. Any person aggrieved by the directive may approach the District Magistrate’s court within seven days from the date of issuance.

The Superintendent of Police has been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the order across the district.

The prohibitory measures will remain in force from 5:00 PM on April 7 to 5:00 PM on April 10, or until the completion of polling, whichever is earlier.