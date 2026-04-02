Rahul Gandhi claims Himanta ‘remote-controlled’ from Delhi, calls him “mini Narendra Modi”

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has intensified his attack on the BJP leadership, alleging that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is being controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while claiming that Modi himself is under the influence of Donald Trump.

Emphasising Assam’s diversity, Gandhi said the state represents a mosaic of identities, communities, and beliefs, and asserted that each group deserves equal space and participation in governance. He contrasted the Congress party’s ideology of decentralisation with what he described as the BJP’s centralised model of governance.

Referring to Article 244A, Gandhi said the provision empowers local communities by enabling autonomous governance structures, and credited Congress for introducing it to ensure decision-making remains with the people at the grassroots level rather than being dictated from Guwahati or Delhi.

He further alleged that land in Assam is being handed over to large corporate groups such as those led by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Baba Ramdev, claiming that thousands of bighas have been allocated for corporate and industrial projects.

Gandhi also criticised a recent India–US agreement signed by Narendra Modi, alleging that it compromises India’s agricultural sector, energy security, and data sovereignty. He claimed that opening Indian agriculture to American competition would adversely impact small farmers, while decisions related to energy imports could become externally influenced.

Further, he alleged that the deal mandates large-scale procurement from American companies, which could hurt small businesses and MSMEs in India. Gandhi claimed that India had conceded significantly in the agreement without receiving adequate benefits in return.

Escalating his attack, Gandhi alleged that the agreement and broader policy decisions are influenced by external pressure, asserting that Donald Trump holds leverage over Narendra Modi. He also made references to legal and financial issues involving major corporate entities, alleging that such matters are being used to exert influence over India’s leadership.

Adding to his remarks, Gandhi claimed that Donald Trump has publicly asserted influence over Narendra Modi, stating that the Prime Minister addresses him as “sir.” He said this reflects a larger power dynamic, alleging that Trump controls Modi, who in turn controls the leadership in Assam.

Gandhi went on to describe the Assam Chief Minister as a “mini Narendra Modi,” alleging that he is among the most corrupt Chief Ministers in the country. He claimed that the Chief Minister acts entirely at the direction of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, stating that if instructed to act in any manner, he would comply without question.

He concluded by alleging a chain of control from international to national and state leadership, claiming that both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister are engaged in exploiting the people. Gandhi said this system, in his view, reduces governance to a structure where power flows top-down, rather than being exercised by the people.